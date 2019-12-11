1  of  24
Roundball Roundup: 12-10-19

Sports

Plenty of quality boys and girls high school basketball action from Tuesday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Tuesday’s action are as followed.

Tennessee High- 51
Dobyns-Bennett- 62 (Boys)

Sullivan Central- 51
University High- 53 (Boys)

Sullivan North- 58
Providence Academy- 36 (Boys)

Tennessee High- 22
Dobyns-Bennett- 62 (Girls)

Sullivan Central- 69
University High- 8 (Girls)

