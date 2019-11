NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 13 points and made a key steal and pair of free throws in the final minute as Florida State upended No. 17 Tennessee 60-57 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Florida State (6-1) started hot, sprinting to a 14-2 lead. The Seminoles never trailed, although the Volunteers (5-1) twice closed the gap to three points in the final 3 minutes.