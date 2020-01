JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) On a night where the David Crockett wrestling team had two duels scheduled against Cocke County and Volunteer, Crockett only needed one bout to rewrite the record books Tuesday night.

Head coach Tod Parker became the schools all-time winningest coach as the Pioneers dismantled the Fighting Cocks 72-12. Parker, who also wrestled at David Crockett, has plenty of pride for the program.