Roundball Roundup: 1-31-20

Plenty of games from across the Tri-City area are featured in Friday's edition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Friday nights action are as follows.

Daniel Boone- 48
Science Hill- 77 (Boys)

Dobyns-Bennett- 40
David Crockett- 42 (Boys)

Sullivan East- 42
Unicoi County- 41 (Boys)

Abingdon- 48
Gate City- 84 (Boys)

University High- 50
Hampton- 52 (Boys)

Lee High- 45
Union- 67 (Boys)

Daniel Boone- 18
Science Hill- 46 (Girls)

Sullivan East- 61
Unicoi County- 41 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett- 40
David Crockett- 35 (Girls)

Sullivan East- 61
Unicoi County- 41 (Girls)

Lee High- 18
Union- 85 (Girls)

