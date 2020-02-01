Roundball Roundup: 1-31-20

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Friday nights action are as follows.
Daniel Boone- 48
Science Hill- 77 (Boys)
Dobyns-Bennett- 40
David Crockett- 42 (Boys)
Sullivan East- 42
Unicoi County- 41 (Boys)
Abingdon- 48
Gate City- 84 (Boys)
University High- 50
Hampton- 52 (Boys)
Lee High- 45
Union- 67 (Boys)
Daniel Boone- 18
Science Hill- 46 (Girls)
Sullivan East- 61
Unicoi County- 41 (Girls)
Dobyns-Bennett- 40
David Crockett- 35 (Girls)
Lee High- 18
Union- 85 (Girls)