Roundball Roundup: 1-31-20

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The East Tennessee State track and field team found plenty of success on the first day of the Buccaneer Invite Friday afternoon at the ETSU Athletic Center.

The Buccaneers swept the 400m DMR finals, which was the first wins for the school at the meet. East Tennessee was also well represented in the 60m sprint semifinals with four of the eight qualifiers dawning the blue and gold.