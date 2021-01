JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - David Crockett alum and former Mr. Football finalist Cade Larkins will have to miss this spring season and possibly this upcoming fall given the Tri-Cities native tore his ACL this week.

There was a good chance the freshman could've saw the field this season with the Buccaneers returning just 193 yards and one touchdown from last year's passing attack. Redshirt freshman Tyler Riddell is the only quarterback on this seasons roster that logged any time under center in 2019.