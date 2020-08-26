Roby Witcher steps down as Tennessee High head coach

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Very few coaches have been at a school as long as Roby Witcher, but the Tennessee High head coach’s tenure came to a close Monday night when Vikings athletic director Barry Wade announced that Witcher resigned.

He’s had plenty of success as the head coach for the Bristol squad, finishing with a 299-184 record, one district championship and qualified for regionals 10 out of the 15 years. Witcher knew he had a great run at Tennessee High, but now he’s doing what’s best for his family.

“It was just a decision me and my family have been talking about for a few weeks and it’s just kind of ongoing stuff,” Witcher said. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years, I still love the job, I love the grind and trying to get kids ready to compete, trying to have a positive influence on kids and sometimes your successful, sometimes you’re not, sometimes people like it, sometimes they don’t.”

Witcher had a chance to coach his kid on the hardwood at the prep level, but decided the best seat in the house is in the stands.

“My sons coming through the school now, he’s a basketball guy, likes to play a little bit, plays a little baseball and I’m going to get up in the stands, in the bleachers,” Witcher said.