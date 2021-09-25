Robinson’s punt return helps Virginia Tech top Richmond

The Hokies hold Richmond to just 77 passing yards in the 21-10 victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister threw for 212 yards and a touchdown to lead Virginia Tech to a 21-10 victory over Richmond.

Tayvion Robinson added a 60-yard punt return for a score for the Hokies, who struggled against a Richmond team that played nearly the entire game without starting quarterback Joe Mancuso, who injured a hand on the Spiders’ second play.

Burmeister threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tré Turner on the opening possession of the game to cap a 65-yard drive. Robinson’s touchdown and a 1-yard score by backup quarterback Connor Blumrick were enough for Virginia Tech to register the win.

The Hokies will have next weekend off, but will host David Crockett alum Prince Kollie and the rest of the Notre Dame football team on October 9.