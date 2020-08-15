Roberto Espinoza added to St. Louis Cardinals coaching staff

The 31-year old won an Appalachian League championship in 2019 with the Johnson City Cardinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roberto Espinoza has no shortage of success in the Tri-Cities, winning the 2019 Appalachian Championship in 2019 and the big leagues are noticing.

The 31-year old was named to the St. Louis Cardinals coaching staff on Saturday, joining the Cards in Chicago this weekend.

This isn’t the first time the Venezuela native has joined the parent club as Espinoza was the bullpen assistant and media translator for Spanish-speaking players in 2014.

Espinoza has been the Johnson City Cardinals manager since 2016 and has previously served as a coach or player for the Cardinals organization for 13 years. Six of those seasons with the Cardinals were as a catcher throughout the minor league ranks, including Johnson City.