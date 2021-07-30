Road Warriors late surge lifts Kingsport over State Liners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Road Warriors and State Liners were trading haymakers like a heavyweight fight Friday night, but it was Kingsport who threw the final blow with the Model City squad winning 13-12 at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Bristol plated the first runs of the game by scoring one in the second and third, but Kingsport answered and took the lead by hanging three on the board. That jumpstarted this divisional showdown.

The State Liners scored five in the following frame with Kingsport cutting into the deficit with one, but then both squads chalked up three in the sixth inning.

Kingsport took the upper hand in the final three frames by outscoring their divisional rival 6-2. The Road Warriors look to keep the momentum rolling when these two teams square off in a double header on Saturday.