Kingsport held off a late push by Johnson City to secure the 8-7 triumph

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Road Warriors hadn’t had the best luck in their first week of the Appy League, dropping four-straight games.

Kingsport was able to finally break the goose egg in the win column though with a 8-7 victory over Johnson City.

The Road Warriors will look for another victory when they wrap up their series against the Doughboys on Friday.