River Riders early lead put on pause after rain postpones game

Elizabethton led1-0 in the third inning when the game was officially postponed due to rain

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The River Riders hopped on the State Liners early with a sacrifice grounder from Chase Adkison that scored Logan Sanders, giving Elizabethton a 1-0 lead in the first Tuesday night.

E-Town got good work from its starting pitcher Alex Brewer, who struck out the side in the second. Following the top half of the third, mother nature got involved with rain slowly coming down then getting heavier and heavier.

Tonight’s game at Elizabethton has been suspended in the bottom of the 3rd due to rain with us trailing 1-0.



It will be resumed July 28th in Bristol — Bristol State Liners (@thestateliners) July 14, 2021

The River Riders decided to delay the game, but it was officially postponed as the night went on. The game will resume on July 28th in Bristol.