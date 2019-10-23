Ridgeview Lady Blazers Capture Soccer Championship!

Gray, TN 10/21/19 –

“Together, they became champions!” has become the team mantra for this remarkable and talented group of young players. Their story of success and perseverance began to culminate on October 14, 2019 as the Lady Blazers defeated Vance 4-0 in the first round of tournaments hosted at Ridgeview School in Gray, Tennessee. This is the first year that the Blazers have defeated Vance. The Blazers also took the win over Chuckey Doak in the semifinals. The teams participated in shootouts since the game ended in a 1-1 tie. The Lady Blazers pulled ahead with four goals scored to Chuckey Doak’s three. The Blazer’s keeper, Anna Wells, made two saves and her last won the game!

The Lady Blazers soccer team went on to host TA Dugger for the Conference Championship at Daniel Boone High School on October 21, 2019. The Lady Blazers took a 1-0 lead at halftime, which was scored by Presley Gross. Following the half, the Lady Blazers collected two more goals scored by Michaela Frazier and Kassie Estep. In the final minute of the game, TA Dugger scored their first goal due to a penalty kick, but shortly after, the final whistle sounded. The Lady Blazers collected their first conference championship in school history!