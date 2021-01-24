Richard White doesn’t let his age slow him down in the pool

The 87-year old Greene County resident swims at least three days a week

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Richard White swims at least three days a week at the Greene County YMCA, while also working out another two times, but that’s expected for an Olympic athlete.

The 87-year old is dedicated to staying shape, while also completing his goal of swimming 100 miles in a calendar year.

“It’s encouraging to me, I know I’m saying that over and over, but basically it’s what it is,” White said. “It helps me prepare for the Tennessee Senior Olympics.”

The association wasn’t able to hold the state-wide competition, but if it takes place this year don’t be surprised if the Greene County resident is on top of the podium.

“I know if they have them this year, I know 100 percent, he’ll be here and he’ll definitely winning medals because he has in years in the past,” Greene County YMCA Aquatics Director Luke Whitted said.

Whitted, who has followed White’s success during his swimming career, knows it’s hearting to see the achievements the 87-year old swimmer is accomplishing.

“It really is inspiring to see him come in and stay dedicated, come in and swim day after day and really hit that mark he was going for.”