Rich Aubrey Steps Down as Milligan’s Women’s Basketball Coach

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan women’s basketball coach Rich Aubrey announced on Tuesday he’s stepping away as the Buffaloes coach after 27 seasons at the helm.

The 1985 graduate of Milligan took over the team prior to the 1993-94 season and closed out his career with an overall record of 522-351. He finished last year as the fifth-winningest active women’s basketball coach in the NAIA and he’s the winningest coach in program history, men’s or women’s.

During his career, Aubrey captured nine regular season conference championships, three conference tournament titles and eight trips to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament.