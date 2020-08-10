Rhea views U.S. Amateur Championship as a marathon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee senior Jack Rhea could possibly be spending a lot of time on the golf course this week.

The Science Hill alum kicked off the U.S. Amateur Championship Monday along with fellow Buccaneers Shiso Go and Archie Davies. With a week of golf possibly on the docket for these three, Rhea knows not to get too ahead of himself.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, it’s two days of stroke play and the top 64 go to match play, so if you play well it’s a lot of golf, you just got to keep that in mind, it’s just not a two-day tournament, but you also have to play well for two days,” Rhea said.

Along with staying calm, Rhea also mentioned that patience will be key for success.

“You just have to try and stay patient as much as possible and realize you can’t win it on the first day or second day, but you can definitely lose it or go home,” Rhea added.