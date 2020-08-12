Rhea playing in 18-way playoff on Monday

There's just three spots on the line heading into match play at the U.S. Amateur

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even after shooting one shot under par on Tuesday, Jack Rhea will need to battle if he wants to make it into U.S. Amateur Championship match play.

The Science Hill alum shot three birdies on the back nine to secure a 71 on the day, which put him in a tie for 62nd. Rhea tees off in a 18-way playoff Wednesday morning with just three spots on the line heading into match play at the U.S. Amateur.

Fellow Buccaneers Archie Davies and Shiso Go had their tournaments come to a close on Tuesday with Davies finishing in a tie for 182 (+9) and Go coming in a tie for 208 (+11).