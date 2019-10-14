Rhea Captures Tennessee Intercollegiate Title, ETSU Finishes Second

The Johnson City native earns his first collegiate victory, winning by two strokes

Jonesborough, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU junior Jack Rhea captured his first individual championship after shooting 71 in Sunday’s final round and ultimately finishing 15-under-par at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club.

The Johnson City native is the fourth Buccaneer to take home this tournament title and the first since 2015. The former Science Hill standout tied for the second-lowest three-round score in the history of the tournament.

Junior Shiso Go and freshman Archie Davies also had a solid weekend on the course, finishing eighth and tied for 10th, respectively.

This was the seventh time in the 22-year history of the tournament that ETSU finished in the top three.

The Bucs look to continue their success at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Georgia next week.