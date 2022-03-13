Kingsport native John Fulkerson chalked up eight points, 11 rebounds in 65-50 win

TAMPA, Fla. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team topped off this years SEC tournament with the schools first tournament championship since 1979 with a 65-50 win over Texas A&M Sunday afternoon at Amalie Arena.

Just like most of this tournament, the Volunteers leaned on its backcourt. Guard Josiah-Jordan James chalked up 16 points with fellow guards Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi finishing with 14 and 17, respectively.

Kingsport native John Fulkerson racked up eight points and 11 rebounds.

Texas A&M was led by guard Tyrece Radford, who tallied 13 points, but these Aggies struggled from the field, shooting 32.0% from the field, including 22.2% from behind-the-arc.

The Volunteers were last in the tournament championship game in 2019 in which they lost 84-64 to Auburn.

Tennessee will find out who they’ll be playing in the NCAA Tournament Sunday at 6 p.m.