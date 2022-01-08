Return of the Mack: Wofford, B.J. Mack surge past ETSU for first SoCon win

Three of the Buccaneers starters combined to score seven points in the nine-point loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team struggled to stop Wofford center BJ Mack, who chalked up 22 points on 10 of 13 shooting in Saturday’s 68-57 win at Freedom Hall.

Guard David Sloan did his best to combat the Terriers big man by scoring a career high 24 points on 10 of 14 attempts along with chipping in four rebounds and three steals.

Guard Ledarrius Brewer helped out his backcourt mate as much as possible, chalking up 18 points and five rebounds.

The production fell off after the veteran Buccaneers guards. No other player scored more than six points with the three other starters combining for seven points. The Johnson City squad shot 44.4 from the field.

Wofford guard Max Klesmit and forward Isaiah Bigelow each tallied 12 points, while the Terriers shot 42.6% from the field. The Terriers were able to outrebound the Buccaneers 36-27 and turned the ball over four fewer times.

East Tennessee State looks to bounce back when it hosts Western Carolina on Monday.