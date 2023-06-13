Bristol, TN — Is the dirt race going away at Bristol????? NASCAR has been aggressively trying to make new events staples on its schedule…..Chicago Street race — The clash in the L-A coliseum….but one race is reportedly — going back to its roots. Word is Ongoing talks could affect the spring race at Bristol as soon as next season.

The athletic reporting that NASCAR is considering taking the Bristol dirt race *off* the 2024 schedule.

Nothing is set in stone and talks are still going on with one scenario — going back to asphalt — The track told me tonight no decisions on scheduling matters have been finalized and that NASCAR along with the track and TV are still weighing its options.