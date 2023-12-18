(WJHL) – After delivering an unforgettable show to the entire basketball world at the 2023 All-Star NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Mac McClung will, reportedly, have a chance for an encore.

The NBA has invited the Gate City native back to All-Star Weekend in 2024 to participate, once again, in the Slam Dunk Contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

McClung took home the trophy last season in Las Vegas, completing all four of his high-flying dunks on the first attempt, with nearly perfect scores.

The guard signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Orlando Magic before the start of the 2024 season and has spent most of the year in the G League. As a member of the Osceola Magic, McClung averaged 25.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in November.

He was named the G League Player of the Month for his efforts.