Reigning national champion Marshall hands ETSU its first loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee had plenty of energy against 10th-ranked Marshall, but the Herd couldn’t be contained Tuesday night with the reigning national champs winning 4-1 at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Midfielder Vinicius Fernandes busted open the score with his goal in the 28th minute. That was the lone score of the first half with the Herd outshooting their counterpart 9-1.

The West Virginia squad doubled its lead in the 51st minute with a Pedro Dolabella goal. The Buccaneers would answer in the 54th minute when Kieran Richards snuck it past the mit of the Herd goalie.

Marshall would close it out though with Alexander Adjetey and Ibrahima Diop finding the back of the net in the 62nd and 71st minutes, respectively.