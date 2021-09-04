Redwine, UVA-Wise defense shine in season-opener against Lynchburg

The RS-Sophomore threw for six touchdowns, defense sets conference record with 13 sacks

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – There was no shortage of execution from the UVA-Wise football team in the season-opener with the Cavaliers steamrolling the University of Virginia Lynchburg for a 54-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Carl Smith Field.

The offense flowed through quarterback Lendon Redwine who tossed for 326 yards and six touchdowns on 24 of 34 attempts. His favorite target was Devin Heckstall who chalked up 116 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. Wide receivers JJ McNeil III and Caleb Martin each hauled in two scores.

Wise finished with 110 rushing yards with Jaevon Gillespie leading the pack with 34 yards.

The Cavs held the Dragons to 202 total yards, including just 97 on the ground. Linebacker DaQuandre Taylor led the blackshirts with seven total tackles and a forced fumble.