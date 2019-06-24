Reds Collect First Series of the Year

The Pirates held a 1-0 lead from the second all the way to the seventh until the Reds rattled off four unanswered runs to secure their first series of the year with a 4-1 victory Sunday night at Boyce Cox Field.

Greeneville manger Gookie Dawkins mentioned how his team never lost hope in the series finale and leaned heavily on its pitching.

“We always talk to the guys, fight, there’s 27 outs in this game,” Dawkins said. “For me, it started with our pitching staff the last two nights, we gave up one run early, but they kept pounding the zone, getting ahead on hitters, had a good tempo and good pace of the game, guys wanted to make plays behind them. This is a good group, they stayed close, they’re close-knit guys.”

The Reds look to continue their momentum when they start their series against Johnson City on Tuesday, while the Pirates travel to Elizabethton on Tuesday.