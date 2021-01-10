Ravens smother Derrick Henry and the Titans offense in Wildcard win

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Titans running back only recorded 40 yards on 18 carries in the 20-13 loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Ravens found a formula for containing Derrick Henry as the Titans running back only chalked up 40 yards on 18 carries in the 20-13 loss at Nissan Stadium.

The aerial attack wasn’t any better for Tennessee as quarterback Ryan Tannehill tossed for only 165 yards with one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 26 passes. His favorite target was A.J. Brown who hauled in six balls for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was efficient on the ground as the former Heisman winner tallied 136 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. The Louisville alum also tossed for 179 yards and one interception on 17 of 24 attempts.

The Nashville squad only racked up 209 total yards compared to the Ravens 401. The Titans only chalked up 12 first downs as well.