Arlington, TX — Evan Carter hasn’t been overwhelmed since jumping right into the playoff chase with the Texas Rangers. The speedy young outfielder just keeps getting on base. Carter reached base in seven of his eight plate appearances while Texas swept Tampa Bay in the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Texas plays at Baltimore in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Saturday. Carter made his big-league debut on Sept. 8, only 10 days after his 21st birthday. He hit .306 with five homers in 23 regular-season games.