Randolph-Macon stuns Emory & Henry in overtime to win ODAC title

The Yellow Jackets became the conferences all-time leader in championships with the 13-10 win

ASHLAND, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry and Randolph-Macon are the ODAC’s top two scoring teams, but it was the defenses that shined as the Yellowjackets narrowly edged the Wasps 13-10 in overtime to win the first conference championship game.

Both teams were scoreless heading into the fourth quarter, but Randolph-Macon made the first move with a six-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Presley Egbers to senior tight end Tim Hanratty.

The Wasps responded with senior quarterback Hunter Taylor connecting with sophomore running back T.J. Tester with 4:21 left in the game. Taylor chalked up 299 passing yards, along with a touchdown and an interception on 27-49 attempts. Junior wide receiver Elijah Rice hauled in nine balls for 111 yards.

The contest would head to overtime and Emory & Henry sophomore kicker Zach Baber connected on a 22-yard field goal, but the Yellow Jackets responded with a 13-yard touchdown run from Egbers. The Clifton, Virginia native threw for 143 yards with one touchdown and interception on 10 of 24 attempts, while sophomore wide receiver David Wallis was the leading receiver and rusher. He chalked up 84 yards on the ground and 97 through the air.