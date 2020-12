LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are making a change in their coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has been relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night, following a 44-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as the interim defensive coordinator throughout the rest of the 2020 season.