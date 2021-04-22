World of Outlaws Throwdown first practice at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, TN -- One of the most anticipated events of the year is finally here. This weekend, after a 20-year absence, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is making its grand return to the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Three of the top teams in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series are owned by NASCAR Cup Series winners, one is Sheldon Haudenschild who's team is co-owned by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.The Wooster, OH native, who currently sits second in the World of Outlaws championship standings, won his first career feature at the Knoxville half-mile recently and will now carry that momentum into this weekend at Bristol.