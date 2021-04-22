Bristol, TN — The World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown is the grand finale for Bristol Motor Speedway’s 2021 dirt surface.
Tonight the cars were on the track practicing including #57 Kyle Larson before tomorrow night’s 25 lap race for 10-thousand and then Saturday is the big one for 25-thousand; the highest of any Sprint Car race to date in 2021.
The fastest guy on the track tonight was 10-time World Outlaw champion Donny Schatz with a speed of 138.441 miles per hour at 13.86 seconds… That broke the track record set in 2001 by Sammy Swindell.
Right behind Schatz was Sheldon Haudenschild who turned a fast lap of 129.03 miles per hour at 14.87 seconds…
World of Outlaws Throwdown first practice at the Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, TN — The World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown is the grand finale for Bristol Motor Speedway’s 2021 dirt surface.