World of Outlaws driver Logan Schuchart ready to make his debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, TN — This morning the Bristol Motor Speedway announced that 3-time World of Outlaws champion and 2 time winner at BMS “Slammin” Sammy Swindell will serve as Grand Marshall for this weekends World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown. While Swindell would love to be out there, he’ll be another eager fan excited to see how the racing will be 20 years after his last win.

One of the circuit’s biggest names Logan Schuchart was only 8 at the time. The grandson of Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allen has one win out of 13 starts this season, but during his career, he’s been dominant on half-mile tracks by winning 8 times. Schuchart who saw the Bristol track for the first time today, predicts fans will really enjoy this style of racing.

LOGAN SCHUCHART “It’s going to be the fast race car that I believe is going to go around this place last 20 years probably since the sprint cars were here last time so if you are a fan that like motosports in general or any type of motor sports you care going to see some high speed stuff and hopefully we can out on a good race and see some passing but you are going to see some high speeds and will have that wow factor. Anytime you can win a World of Outlaws race they are as tough as they come and to win in front of race track where you know there are going to be a lot of viewers and people watching especially with all the hype around it’s going to be pretty special.”