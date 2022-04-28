Bristol, TN — Logan Schuchart has scored 30 feature victories in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in his career, but nothing could have prepared him for the laps he took me on around the Last Great Coliseum.

When you look at the results of last year’s World of Outlaws sprint car visit to BMS, you’ll find Schuchart’s name in 19th and 20th in the pair of main feature races. The Pennsylvania native says those numbers only tell part of the story and he’s eager to get a little revenge on the dirt-transformed half-mile oval at this weekend’s World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, April 28-30.