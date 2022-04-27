Bristol, TN — The roar of thunder will be heard in the valley this weekend for what is called The Greatest Show on Dirt when the World of Outlaws invades The Last Great Colosseum April 28-30 for the 4th time in track history.

Last season World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series star Logan Schuchart missed out on a chance to drive into victory lane at Bristol.



He has 30 career World of Outlaws victories and this season in 20 starts he is seventh in points, but it’s those 20th and 19th finishes last season in Bristol that led me to ask him if Bristol owed him one.

“Sure sure it does it’s a new race new year I feel like we are right there where we need to be so when I come back to get out first win this season would be awesome to get it a place like Bristol Motor Speedway.”

“See I’m going to get up there in the slick stuff and bounce it off the wall a little bit no we don’t want to do that”

“Why it’s not your truck and it’s not mine”

“We’ll just park it put the keys in it they won’t know.”

Now, this afternoon Schuchart took yours truly for a ride on the dirt in the Pace truck at the Bristol Motor Speedway, we’ll have that story tomorrow at 6.