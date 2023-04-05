BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap is set to host the FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge presented by Kyle Larson Racing on Thursday.

NASCAR Drivers Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe are among the drivers in the field. The winner of the 50-lap Super Late Model Race will win $20,000.

Grandstand Gates open at 3 p.m. and drivers begin hot laps at 6:30 pm.

Volunteer Speedway will be opening for its 50th Year of Dirt-Track Racing. After last year’s FloRacing Challenge, the speedway announced that they would halt all racing in 2022. The full 2023 schedule can be found here.