INDIANAPOLIS –Race day has arrived for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Follow along with updates from our live blog.

—

3 p.m.

With 30 laps to go, here are the race leaders:

Marcus Ericsson Kyle Kirkwood Josef Newgarden Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi

Santino Ferrucci went into the pits for what may be his last stop. A tire got loose during the exchange. Ferrucci received a penalty–a fine–for the issue. He was not penalized on the track.

2:51 p.m.

On the restart, it’s Newgarden moving into the top spot. Ericsson and Ferrucci are right behind him. Alexander Rossi is fourth and Felix Rosenqvist is fifth. It didn’t take long for Ericsson to grab the lead back. Ferrucci moves into 2nd place. Then, Ferrucci moves into 1st!

2:45 p.m.

Several drivers are heading to the pits after the caution flag came out. Grosjean is out of the race after making contact with the wall. He’s the fourth driver to be retired during the afternoon.

The caution flag sets up a critical restart with under 50 laps left to go.

2:41 p.m.

Just 50 laps left! Through Lap 150, here’s how things look:

Marcus Ericsson Josef Newgarden Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi Pato O’Ward

And we have another caution flag. Romain Grosjean stopped after crashing into the wall on Turn 2 on Lap 150.

2:37 p.m.

Lap 145: Marcus Ericsson is the race leader. He started 10th. In second place is Josef Newgarden. He started 17th!

2:35 p.m.

Top 5 through 140 laps

Marcus Ericsson Josef Newgarden Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi Santino Ferrucci

As of Lap 142, Alex Palou has moved into 10th position.

2:28 p.m.

Palou is up to 12th as he tries to make up the gap. On Lap 132, Felix Rosenqvist is in the lead. Tony Kanaan enters the pits, perhaps for the last time in his stories Indy 500 career. Several drivers are making pit stops on Lap 134. Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean are involved in a crash in the pits.

2:26 p.m.

Alex Palou isn’t finished yet. He’s in 15th and is faster than anyone in the field. It looked like his day was done after a crash in the pits on Lap 95.

2:21 p.m.

Top 5 through 120 laps:

Pato O’Ward Felix Rosenqvist Santino Ferrucci Josef Newgarden Marcus Ericsson

2:12 p.m.

Drivers who’ve retired from the race: Katherine Legge (33rd), RC Enerson (32nd) and Sting Ray Robb (31st).

2:10 p.m.

Sting Ray Robb has been cleared from the medical center after his crash.

Rosenqvist remains the race leader, followed by Pato O’Ward, Santino Ferrucci, Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson through Lap 106.

2:06 p.m.

Back to green! Felix Rosenqvist grabbed the lead on the restart. Rinus VeeKay has been assessed a penalty for contact in the pits.

2:05 p.m.

Another issue in the pits involving Christian Lundgaard. He entered the wrong pit, hit a tire and missed a crew member. He was assessed a penalty.

1:57 p.m.

A crash in the pits involving Alex Palou. Rinus VeeKay got loose pulling out and hit Palou, sending his car into a wall. It’s a devastating development for the polesitter, who’d run strong all day and traded the lead with VeeKay for much of the race. This happened under caution on Lap 95.

1:52 p.m.

First caution flag of the day comes on lap 92. Sting Ray Robb crashed into the wall. He appears to be okay. Robb, a rookie, started 31st. The crash happened on Turn 1.

1:50 p.m.

Driver RC Enerson appears to be out of the race. Enerson, a rookie, said his team had a “flawless month” and called it a “bummer” to have bad luck on race day. He started 28th.

1:43 p.m.

Top 5 through 80 laps

Felix Rosenqvist Pato O’Ward Rinus VeeKay Santino Ferrucci Alex Palou

A couple laps later, Santino Ferrucci made a fantastic move to get into third place. Helio Castroneves made a race-saving maneuver to avoid a crash. It’s been a disappointing race for the four-time winner, however. Through 86 laps, he’s in 29th place after starting 20th.

1:36 p.m.

Top 5 through 70 laps

Pato O’Ward Felix Rosenqvist Rinus VeeKay Alex Palou Santino Ferrucci

Katherine Legge is no longer on the track. She had trouble and nearly crashed in the pits. She’ll finish 33rd.

1:30 p.m.

Several notable drivers pit, including Palou, Ferrucci and Dixon. Dixon tells race team his tires are doing much better after having trouble early on.

1:25 p.m.

A couple significant movers in the field: Josef Newgarden worked his way up to 9th after starting 17th. Will Power is up to 7th after starting 12th.

1:22 p.m.

Top 5 through 50 laps

Alex Palou Rinus VeeKay Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi Santino Ferrucci

1:16 p.m.

On Lap 41, VeeKay took the lead again.

1:15 p.m.

Top 5 through 40 laps

Alex Palou Rinus VeeKay Felix Rosenqvist Santino Ferrucci Alexander Rossi

1:12 p.m.

Several drivers are heading to the pits for planned stops. Katherine Legge seems to have an issue getting to the pits and sliding her car.

1:09 p.m.

Top 5 through 30 laps

Rinus VeeKay Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi Pato O’Ward Will Power

Worth noting that Power qualified 12th and has moved up the field.

1:05 p.m.

Scott Dixon heads to the pits for a tire change. Sounds like he’s having some issues with severely vibrating tires. Helio Castroneves also pitted earlier than expected due to the same issue.

1:02 p.m.

Top 5 through 20 laps:

Alex Palou Rinus VeeKay Felix Rosenqvist Santino Ferrucci Alexander Rossi

12:57 p.m.

VeeKay has retaken the lead. He and Palou continue to trade first place. Palou passed to get it back.

12:55 p.m.

Top 5 through 10 laps:

Alex Palou Rinus VeeKay Felix Rosenqvist Scott Dixon Santino Ferrucci

12:50 p.m.

We’re go! Graham Rahal is back on the track. He’s already two laps down. Rinus VeeKay passes Alex Palou to take the early lead. Palou retakes the lead.

12:43 p.m.

Graham Rahal stalled before the race began. His team is working on it. Per telecast, it’s a battery problem for Rahal. Car stalled when he tried to start it. Crew is changing it ahead of the start. This all transpired during the parade laps. Rahal has had a rough month after getting bumped from the field. He’s filling in for Stefan Wilson, who is unable to race after being injured during a practice crash.

They've wheeled Graham Rahal to the yard of bricks to look into his issue. pic.twitter.com/MswZ4nmp0g — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) May 28, 2023

12:40

Roger Penske gives the order: “Drivers, start your engines!”

12:38 p.m.

Jim Cornelison performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” for the seventh time.

12:26 p.m.

Singer Jewel performed the national anthem at this year’s race. IMS called her stripped-down version “unforgettable.”

12:25 p.m.

Opera star Angela Brown performed “God Bless America” during the prerace ceremony.

12:15 p.m.

This year’s Indy 500 field includes nine former winners: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021); Scott Dixon (2008); Tony Kanaan (2013); Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014); Alexander Rossi (2016); Takuma Sato (2017, 2020); Will Power (2018); Simon Pagenaud (2019); and Marcus Ericsson (2022).

12:05 p.m.

Tony Kanaan is competing in what is expected to be his final Indianapolis 500. He received a tribute before the race during driver introductions.

12 p.m.

Alex Palou is on the pole for this year’s race. He’s joined by Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist in the front row.