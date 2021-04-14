Two of the best World of Outlaw drivers get ready for Throwdown at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 14, 2021) – It’s been 20 long years since race fans in the Appalachian Highlands Region have been treated to the ultra-fast World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway.

One of the drivers who competed in the World of Outlaws Challenge back in the early 2000s was 10-time series champion and 299-time Outlaws winner Donny Schatz, who drives the No. 15 car for Tony Stewart. Schatz grabbed one of the feature victories at BMS in 2001, holding off Jeff Shepard and Sammy Swindell to take the checkered flag.

The list of potential winners also includes defending series champ and five-time 2021 winner Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing. Other ’21 season winners are Sheldon Haudenschild, who drives for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s race team, rising star Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel and James McFadden, who also drives for Kahne. Others to watch are Kraig Kinser, Giovanni Scelzi, and Rico Abreu.