‘Trackside at Bristol’ — Watch the full show previewing the Food City Dirt Race

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway has produced new, innovative live sporting events for years. ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ is proving to do the same in 2021.

On March 28, the Food City Dirt Race drops the green flag as the first NASCAR Cup Series race on a dirt track in more than 50 years. A moment like this has multiple storylines to witness and appreciate.

Join Kenny Hawkins, Jesse Krull, and Michael Epps as the News Channel 11 Sports team gets you ready for racing history to take place in this preview show, called ‘Trackside at Bristol.’