Bristol, TN — Because of impending weather on Friday the schedule has been moved up for the Thunder Valley Nationals at the Bristol Dragway…The pro stock qualifying gets underway at 5 pm and the Nitro starts at 6 pm….Gates open at 10:30

But when they light the fires you will get a chance to see the Top fuel dragster go 60 feet at 100 miles per hour and there is no one better at it than Steve Torrence a 4-time defending national champion.

However Bristol has not been too kind to Torrence who won in 2013, but has finished runner-up four times including the past two seasons to Mike Salinas…Torrence says there are so many things that factor into winning Bristol.