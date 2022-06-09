The countdown is on for the 21st annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to get the green flag at the Bristol Dragway on June 17th – 19th.

Because of COVID, last season’s races were not held on Fathers day, in fact, it was later in the season when the temperatures were cooler and produced some record-breaking speeds…

One driver that took advantage of the conditions in October was Top fuel driver Mike Salinas, who ousted Steve Torrence in the final round for his 2nd straight Thunder Valley Nationals “WALLY.”

And now with his hot start this season with three victories, Salinas will be considered the favorite again

“Bristol has been really good to us and you know what, I love that place. It’s the mountains, Bruton Smith, the way they set it up, the people are just awesome there and it’s been really good to us. I’m not the new kid anymore. I’m expected to run well and we hold ourselves to a higher level. We make sure that we run well and we’re not hurting parts and the scary part for us is there’s so much more in the tank.”