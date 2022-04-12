BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a second straight year, Bristol Motor Speedway has been filled with dirt ahead of the spring NASCAR Cup Series race.

More than 2,300 truckloads of dirt, totaling thousands of cubic yards, are packed into The World’s Fastest Half-Mile earlier this year.

“Dirt in itself, it sounds simple – right – we all have it,” Senior VP of Speedway Motorsports Operations Steve Swift smiled. “It’s in our yards – it’s in all the places that we see and go to.”

But, keeping the red clay raceable for some of the world’s top stock car drivers is a tedious, daily task.

“Dirt track is notorious for changing during the event, like during that race,” Swift said.

So, after each event, such as last month’s Dirt Nationals, the crew is charged with putting the track back exactly how the drivers found it at the start.

“Those cars really fling it and move it up the hill,” said Scotty Burke, an employee of Bakers Construction and a member of the maintenance team. “Really, all our job to do is scatter it back down the hill as evenly as possible.”

“Lots of water, lots of packer cars, lots of equipment,” Swift said.

They also get a huge helping hand from modern GPS technology.

“We’ve got a design that’s on a little jump drive that has the actual blueprints built into this jump drive that they plug into the equipment, and it’s able to put the track back like it’s originally designed,” Swift said.

“You gotta keep that certain percentage in each racing lane; we use our moderator for that,” Burke said. “You pretty much just gotta keep an eye on your screen and follow the lead.”

Swift shared that this year’s track blueprints are not identical to last year’s. They spent time speaking with other smaller, local dirt tracks to pick up tips, brought in experts to help with its construction, and of course, learned from last year’s first attempt.

“We’ve picked up a lot of new things, really have built a much better race track this year than we had last year,” he said.

That better track starts with the dirt itself, which has been sourced locally.

“They went around and found about two or three different places to rob the best clay we could find here,” Burke said. “Most of it’s clay.”

“Red clay is a really good compacting-type dirt,” Swift added. “It actually also gets muddy and slick and slimy.”

And as it turns out, Bristol Motor Speedway’s race track concoction has been sworn to secrecy.

“There’s a secret recipe,” Burke said with a smile. “If I told you, I’d have to kill you though.”

Burke operates just about every maintenance vehicle that sits in the Speedway’s infield, including the watering truck, which he ran in circles around the track on Tuesday afternoon. The truck sprays anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 gallons of water over the dirt in a matter of minutes.

But make no mistake, the crew’s days are anything but short.

“Since January, you know, we’ve been here about 10 to 12 hours a day,” Burke said.

Still, those longer days on the job can be fun.

“If you don’t enjoy it, you wouldn’t here,” he laughed.

“It’s like being in the sandbox as a kid. You always like playing with big equipment and toys that dig things, so this is a big sandbox that we get to play in,” Swift said.