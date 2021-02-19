“The King” Richard Petty not in favor of NASCAR racing on the dirt at BMS

Bristol, TN — For the first time in 50 years, NASCAR will go back to its roots and race on the dirt at the world’s fastest half-mile oval. And there was no one who did it better in 1967 than “the king” Richard petty, who made a pit stop at the bristol motor speedway to announce a partnership with Tide and Food City. They also revealed the 43 cars that will be driven by Erik Jones.

Both these guys have experience with dirt racing, but with the last cup series dirt race happening over 50 years ago, this is really a new event for everyone involved given the last time the cup series was on dirt petty took home the checkered flag. Along with that success on the dirt does “The King” think we need more of these types of races.

No, they don’t need any more dirt track races. I think this being the kind of a deal that’s different. It’s sort of when we had the roval at Charlotte, they really had a good turnout because it was something different. So they’ll put on a good show, it doesn’t make a difference, says Petty.”