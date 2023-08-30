NASHVILLE(Aug. 30, 2023) – Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced its Nashville area Neighborhood Hero today at historic Hale Stadium on the campus of Tennessee State, home of the Tigers football program.

The BMS Neighborhood Heroes selection committee named Tigers head coach Eddie George as the 2023 recipient of the prestigious award for the Nashville region. George was presented his plaque by BMS officials today because he will be busy leading his Tigers against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 16, when the Neighborhood Heroes awards are officially presented during pre-race ceremonies at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, a Round of 16 Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The BMS Neighborhood Heroes selection committee picked George for all that he has done in his outstanding career as a Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State, a Pro Bowl performer for most notably the Tennessee Titans, as well as his incredible charity foundation, the Tamara and Eddie George Legacy Fund.

George and his team will be in the national spotlight this weekend as they travel to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game that will be televised live Saturday afternoon on NBC (Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. CT).