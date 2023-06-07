Bristol, TN — Now that Greeneville’s Allan Johnson is no longer racing in the NHRA pro stock, Tennessee fans can turn their attention to Clay Millican from Memphis for some Big Orange support.

The top fuel driver enjoyed a recent win in Chicago, marking his first victory in five years and first with his new Rick Ware Racing team.

Millican’s first career NHRA Top Fuel win came during a memorable weekend in Bristol in 2017, this time around he has a chance to top that by winning the Bristol double since the postponed NHRA New England Nationals will be completed in Bristol on Friday and Saturday.

“In a roundabout way, I would say yes. But I think, you know, when you’re talking double, basically, you know, you’ve got two opportunities and if you make it to the semis in the battles, I mean, I don’t really know that that’s ever been done before. I will say that I have won two national events in one weekend before back on Sundays. I won Rockingham twice on one weekend. So for me, I’ve been there, kind of done that to national bits in one weekend. But I’m so looking forward to this. I’ve kind of lived this, but not in necessarily a nitro car that one time at Rockingham.”