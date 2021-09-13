Team from Food City Distribution Center to serve as race officials for Food City 300

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Food City announced Monday that a team of employees from the grocery chain’s distribution center will serve as race officials at the Food City 300.

The Food City 300 is part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit and will be held Friday, September 17. Food City will highlight some of its most important workers at the event.

“While it goes without saying that the past 18 months have certainly been like no other, we’ve also seen many acts of heroism, including our dedicated team of frontline workers who chose to put the job of feeding America and caring for our customers and the communities we serve above themselves,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

According to Food City, warehouse managers from the Food City Distribution Center will serve as Grand Marshals and deliver the starting command at the race.

“Our Food City Distribution Center is really the heartbeat of our company and they have certainly played a critical role in our mission of feeding America. Despite the many COVID related challenges they have faced, they have improved efficiencies which enabled us to carry a much larger variety and selection of products, added a significant number of trucks and trailers to our transportation fleet, and welcomed and trained over 200 new teammates to enable us to better serve our growing customer base. While it was impossible for our entire team of over 900 Distribution Center associates to be with us, we’re excited to have our management team represent this critical hub of our operation.” Steven Smith, Food City President & CEO

In addition to the managers, the director of the distribution center will also receive a special honor. Director Buddy Honaker has been named “Honorary Starter” and will be waving the green flag Friday.

Smith said Honaker has “proudly led this extremely dedicated and talented team of individuals at our Food City Distribution Center” for almost 50 years.

The race starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. For ticket information, click here.