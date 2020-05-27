Sunday’s BMS NASCAR Cup Series race named Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. (May 26, 2020) – Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City officials announced today a fitting new event name for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at The Last Great Colosseum, The Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.

From the cashiers to the stock room workers to those in the fresh departments, along with the truck drivers who transport the food and supplies across the country, Food City will honor all of those who work directly assisting customers and the thousands more behind the scenes with the Food City presents the SUPERMARKET HEROES 500.

Food City has been the title sponsor of the BMS Spring Race since 1992, and executives of the expansive southeastern based grocery chain that serves parts of four states felt the name change was the right thing to do to honor all of those serving on the front lines within the supermarket industry across the United States and around the world.

The 60th running of The Food City presents SUPERMARKET HEROES 500 will be held Sunday, May 31st at Bristol Motor Speedway with live coverage provided by FS1 and PRN starting at 3:30 p.m.