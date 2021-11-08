Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover, Nashville speedways

DOVER, DELAWARE – MAY 16: A general view of cars racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 16, 2021 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway’s parent company has entered into an agreement to purchase Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

Speedway Motorsports announced Monday that it will acquire Dover Motorsports, which owns both the Dover and Nashville speedways, for $3.61 per share for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 20: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 20, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“We’ve been committed to working for the fans and growing the sport of NASCAR for more than 60 years,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a release. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing our investment in motorsports.”

Speedway Motorsports owns several NASCAR tracks, including Bristol, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and more.