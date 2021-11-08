Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover, Nashville speedways

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway’s parent company has entered into an agreement to purchase Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.
Speedway Motorsports announced Monday that it will acquire Dover Motorsports, which owns both the Dover and Nashville speedways, for $3.61 per share for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.
“We’ve been committed to working for the fans and growing the sport of NASCAR for more than 60 years,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a release. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing our investment in motorsports.”
Speedway Motorsports owns several NASCAR tracks, including Bristol, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and more.