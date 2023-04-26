Bristol, TN — The third rendition of dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway is in the books … and while it produced another pair of exciting races … the future of dirt in Thunder Valley is still very much up in the air.

Some like it such as Ben Rhodes “I’m a big supporter of anything NASCAR that includes going back to kind of the roots.” However some don’t such as Chris Buescher who says “I’m ready for that dirt experiment to be done.”



After three years of the Food City Dirt Race … drivers seem to be split on NASCAR’s return to the clay … But that doesn’t bother BMS General manager – Jerry Caldwell…

Caldwell who says “That’s what we like – we like having passion on both sides.”



2022 Bristol Truck Race on Dirt winner Ben Rhodes has enjoyed success on the banked dirt bullring and says “My sadness could be become a reality. I hear that Bristol dirt – that might have been the last one.”



In fact – it’s the banking at BMS that – he believes – makes it the perfect venue to host a dirt race.

“I think that really does provide the ability to go top, middle, bottom and I think that’s why you’ve seen such great racing says Ben Rhodes/Driver No. 99 Thorsport Ford.”



But – defending Night Race winner – Chris Buescher falls on the opposite end of the spectrum…

“I’m biased – I love Bristol concrete. It’s a race I’ve looked forward to every year twice a year says Chris Buescher/Driver No. 17 RFK Racing Ford. Buescher says he’s enjoyed the dozen or so dirt races in which he’s competed in … driving a dirt car… Our cars on a Bristol concrete track covered in dirt? It’s not been my favorite thing.”



At this moment – Caldwell doesn’t know what the future will hold – saying that NASCAR is currently evaluating its options for the 2024 schedule “That process is really just a conversation amongst the partners. It’s NASCAR, it’s teams and it’s obviously us at the facility deciding what’s best for the sport says Jerry Caldwell/BMS General Manager and President went on to say

“that there is *not currently a set date when that dirt decision will be announced…

