Bristol, TN — Just three races left – including this one – before the ARCA Series champion is crowned … 18 year old Sammy Smith from Johnston, Iowa on the pole…

Looking for a 4th win on the season … Early cautions plaguing the race

Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaen … left on Turn 2 after spinning sideways …

Then the 55 of Conner Jones gets clipped and takes some big damage…

Then the No. 48 – Brad Smith … gets loose on Lap 70 … another caution comes out …

Cars getting a chance to pit … Smith still in the lead…

Things about status quo … until a late caution — Ashton Higgins loses control on the front stretch … that brings a late restart with about 2 left

Smith holds off a charging a charging teammate – Brandon Jones … to win the Bush’s Beans 200…

In the process claiming the ARCA East Championship and the Sioux Chief Showdown Title

“Yeah it’s pretty cool, you know, the sword is pretty awesome. Obviously, to do it with the Sioux Chief Championship and the East Championship on the line is pretty cool. To go out and win the race and try to get all three was my goal – to try and do all three. But, coming here I just really wanted to get a sword and I’m glad we were able to do it. Hopefully we can go be competitive tomorrow and go get another win.”

###

And a little rest for Smith – he’ll race in the XFINITY tomorrow … no rest for some guys — right back out for the UNOH 200 in the Trucks …

Local Food Country USA 75 – driven by Parker Kligerman – ready for a home track run …

Derek Kraus and Chandler Smith running at the front to start off …

Lap 36 – some problems from Rajah Caruth … one of those double dip guys who hopped right into the truck and Josh Reaume … some problems for both … caution is out

No. 18 Chandler Smith takes the First Stage …

Lap 85 – No. 32 Connor Mosack gets sideways … just him … really good save … he keeps racing – despite the caution

Smith takes Stage 2 as well … But on the restart … Parker Kligerman stays out and moves up to 2nd

But in the end it’s Ty Majewski that wins the Truck Series race…