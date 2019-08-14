Slayer-themed car to debut at BMS night race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thrash metal band Slayer has entered the world of NASCAR.

The band is sponsoring the No. 54 Chevy for Saturday’s NRA Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Slayer sponsored the car to promote the band’s farewell tour, the final leg of which will begin in Asheville on Saturday, November 2.

Driver of the No. 54, JJ Yeley, posted poll on Twitter asking fans which Slayer song he should pick for his driver introduction. “Raining Blood” won with 50% of the vote.

Let’s narrow down our favorite @Slayer intro songs for @BMSupdates . I know only 4 to choose from🤷‍♂️. #Slayer2019 #ItsBristolBaby — JJ Yeley (@jjyeley1) August 12, 2019

