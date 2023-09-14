Bristol, TN — A long weekend of racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway got underway tonight with two races beginning in sunlight and ending in darkness.

Still a little bit of sunlight left when the green flag dropped, but pretty soon it was Golden hour at BMS.

Lots of cautions in the first half of the race there was early trouble for No. 28 Luke Fenhaus in contention for the East Championship, but they needed the truck to get him off, his day was done.

Handful of laps later Charles Buchanan gets a little sideways, so Landen Lewis in the 7 … takes advantage.

On the restart it’s Lewis and No. 20 Jesse Love the series leader on the front row and Love squeaks out in front and he’d lead at the halfway and for much of the 2nd half.

But late just about 10 laps to go Lewis comes down to the apron with sparks flying and damage to the right front, so one more restart at least for someone to make a move and the No. 18 of William Sawalich does just that sneaks in front of Love and goes inside on Turn 1. And he would hold on the 16-year old from Minnesota grabs the Bush’s Beans 200 and with the victory wraps up the ARCA Menards East championship for himself. A little celebratory water in victory lane for the young man with two trophies plus a sword not a bad day … and he went right back to the infield for Truck Series duties.

###

Second race of the doubleheader was the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics and Christians Eckes was on the pole and he stayed out in front for much of the race …

But in some lap traffic at lap 195 playoff standings leader Corey Heim made his move and held on to steal a win at BMS.

His 3rd win of the season and he explained the late move in victory lane.

“Just having faith in my team to make the right adjustments with us being there at the end and him getting stuck – the 19 – being stuck in some lap traffic – kind of take advantage when necessary. I was playing around early in the race – trying to set him up and when to know when to make my move, when it was best to make my move. Kind of got fortunate with him slipping up – took it from him and so blessed to be here. So thankful for Trackhound garage, Toyota Racing and SafeLite.”