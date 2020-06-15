1  of  3
Breaking News
Report: NASCAR to move 2020 All-Star Race from Charlotte to Bristol TDH: 30,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee FBI, Police investigating possible cross burning in Marion
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Report: NASCAR to move 2020 All-Star Race from Charlotte to Bristol

Racing

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
WATCH: Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol construction time-lapse phase 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — This year’s NASCAR All-Star Race, which traditionally takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be moved to Bristol Motor Speedway due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, WJHL’s sister station Fox 46 has confirmed.

The race will still take place at its original time slot of Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. according to Fox 46.

The station also reports that up to 30,000 fans may be allowed to attend the race.

NASCAR is expected to make a formal announcement Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story