Report: NASCAR to move 2020 All-Star Race from Charlotte to Bristol

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) — This year’s NASCAR All-Star Race, which traditionally takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be moved to Bristol Motor Speedway due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, WJHL’s sister station Fox 46 has confirmed.
The race will still take place at its original time slot of Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. according to Fox 46.
The station also reports that up to 30,000 fans may be allowed to attend the race.
NASCAR is expected to make a formal announcement Monday evening.
